Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 6)

NEWS RELEASE

Texas Animal Health Commission

Andy Schwartz, DVM • Executive Director

P.O. Box l2966 • Austin, Texas 78711 • (800) 550-8242http://www.tahc.texas.gov

For more information contact the Public Information Dept. at 512-719-0750 or at public_info@tahc.texas.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 6

Austin, TX - Since the August 6, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on one new premises in south central Crockett County and one new premises in northwest Sutton County. Anthrax has been previously confirmed in both counties this year. TAHC will discontinue weekly anthrax updates unless anthrax is confirmed in a new county or the agency sees a sizable increase in cases.

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 20 premises in 5 Texas counties have had 2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating exposed animals and have been instructed on the proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by TAHC's rules. 2019 Anthrax Confirmations Texas County Confirmation(s) Received 1. Crockett 5 2. Kinney 1 3. Sutton 10 4. Uvalde 3 5. Val Verde 1 Total: 20

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after

periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.

There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock in areas where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.