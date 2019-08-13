Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 6)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Texas Animal Health Commission

Andy Schwartz, DVM • Executive Director

P.O. Box l2966 • Austin, Texas 78711 • (800) 550-8242http://www.tahc.texas.gov

For more information contact the Public Information Dept. at 512-719-0750 or at public_info@tahc.texas.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 6

Austin, TX - Since the August 6, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on one new premises in south central Crockett County and one new premises in northwest Sutton County. Anthrax has been previously confirmed in both counties this year. TAHC will discontinue weekly anthrax updates unless anthrax is confirmed in a new county or the agency sees a sizable increase in cases.

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 20 premises in 5 Texas counties have had

2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases

animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the

following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and

cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating

exposed animals and have been instructed on the

proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by

TAHC's rules.

2019 Anthrax Confirmations

Texas County

Confirmation(s) Received

1.

Crockett

5

2.

Kinney

1

3.

Sutton

10

4.

Uvalde

3

5.

Val Verde

1

Total:

20

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after

periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.

There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock in areas where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

After exposure to anthrax, it usually takes three to seven days for animals to show symptoms of anthrax. Once symptoms begin, death will usually occur within 48 hours. Acute fever followed by rapid death with bleeding from body openings are all common signs of anthrax in livestock. Owners of livestock and animals displaying symptoms consistent with anthraxor experiencing death of animals should contact a private veterinary practitioner or a TAHC official.

Producers are encouraged to follow basic sanitation precautions when handling affected livestock or carcasses. It is recommended to wear protective gloves, long sleeve shirts and to wash thoroughly afterward to prevent accidental spread of the bacteria to people. For more information on how anthrax affects humans please visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/idcu/disease/anthrax/information/faqs/.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides benefits to eligible livestock owners for livestock deaths caused by eligible loss conditions. Anthrax is identified as an eligible disease. For more information about the LIP program visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-

Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2019/livestock_indemnity_program-fact_sheet-july_2019.pdfor call your local Farm Service Agency.

For more information about Anthrax, visit

www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_Anthrax.pdf.

Past 2019 Anthrax Situational Updates:

###

Disclaimer

Texas Animal Health Commission published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA,DOF ally for rice law implementation
PU
07:22pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 6)
PU
07:14pHow does negative rate policy work?
RE
07:13pKey policy changes by major central banks
RE
07:12pGoing negative? As trade war rages, central banks ponder radical steps
RE
07:12pLOWER FEES, SNAZZY BRANCHES : Hong Kong banks gird for online-only onslaught
RE
06:37pBUNGE NORTH AMERICA : Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis
PU
06:29pSUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media deals
RE
06:27pGUEST BLOG : Erin Brokovich to Speak at Premier Business Leadership Conference at CHI Center Omaha August 23rd
PU
06:26pMerged CBS and Viacom aim to join U.S. media big league
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
3ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction
4DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
5YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group