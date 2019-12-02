Log in
Texas Back in Business : Applications Now Open

12/02/2019 | 03:01pm EST

New economic revitalization program awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 to qualified small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Today Texas Back in Business announced the launch of the application for the new federally-funded Texas Back in Business program awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief for qualified Texas small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Texas small business owners can now apply for the program at no cost online at TexasBackInBusiness.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005721/en/

Program Introduction Flyer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Program Introduction Flyer (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today we are proud to kick-off the Texas Back in Business program, which will be helping small businesses recover from the cataclysmic blow dealt by Hurricane Harvey,” said CEO of Texas Back in Business Dan Slane. “We are excited to launch this new program helping to stabilize small businesses, protect jobs for local workers, and grow the economies of those areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.”

Texas Back in Business funds may create or retain much-needed jobs, and can be used for operating capital, repairs, inventory, machinery, equipment, supplies and other expenses directly related to the business.

To meet the minimum eligibility requirements, a small business must:

  • Have been in business on August 25, 2017;
  • Be defined as a small business by the Small Business Administration;
  • Have experienced damage from Hurricane Harvey; and
  • Be located in one of the 49 Hurricane Harvey impacted counties deemed eligible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for disaster recovery funds.

Texas small business owners will be able to apply for the program at no cost online at TexasBackInBusiness.com. Potential applicants can review the FAQ section of the website to learn more about the program requirements and what will be needed to successfully complete the application process. If their business meets the basic qualifications, applicants will be entered in a random selection process to give all applicants an equal opportunity for the program. If selected, applicants will then be contacted via email to schedule an office or site visit with a grant officer to confirm the business’s qualifications for funding approval and amount of grant qualification.

This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). In the state’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG-DR action plan, the Texas General Land Office allocated $100 million for an economic revitalization program to help small businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey. For more information, please visit TexasBackInBusiness.com.


© Business Wire 2019
