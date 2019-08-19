Log in
Texas Bankers Association : HUD Issues Proposal Aligning ‘Disparate Impact' Rule with Court Ruling

08/19/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

As expected, the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday formally proposed a new standard for bringing 'disparate impact' claims under the Fair Housing Act.

HUD issued the proposal to conform the 2013 disparate impact rule with the Supreme Court's 2015 decision in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, which recognized disparate impact analysis to demonstrate discrimination claims under the FHA but added key limitations to ensure the burden of proof is on the plaintiff.
Comments on the proposal are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. View the proposed rule.

Disclaimer

Texas Bankers Association published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 18:21:09 UTC
