Texas Bankruptcy Law Firm Forshey Prostok Welcomes Deirdre Carey Brown

HOUSTON and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forshey Prostok L.L.P. is proud to announce the addition of Deirdre Carey Brown, pllc, as a Partner in the firm's Houston office.

Board Certified in Business Bankruptcy by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Brown has 20 years of bankruptcy and restructuring experience. Her work includes representing both Chapter 11 debtors, official committees, creditors, and equity, in a variety of industries, with particular focus in the construction and energy markets.

To learn more about Ms. Brown, visit: https://forsheyprostok.com/attorneys/deirdre-carey-brown-pllc/

"Deirdre is a great fit for our growing team of bankruptcy and restructuring professionals," said managing partner Jeff Prostok. "Particularly as we face growing demand in the energy sector, Deirdre's experience in both Houston and Louisiana will serve our clients well."

Mr. Prostok notes that, with the addition of Ms. Brown, Forshey Prostok now has eight partners who each have more than 15 years of business bankruptcy experience.

"We pride ourselves in offering the skill and sophistication of a large firm, but without the conflicts and expensive overhead," he said. "I don't know of many firms in Texas, big or small, with the business bankruptcy firepower our firm offers."

Ms. Brown, who relocated to Houston from New Orleans 15 years ago, said the firm's ability to support complex cases sealed the deal.

"I was impressed by the quality of Forshey Prostok's lawyers, and I'm looking forward to helping grow the firm's base in Houston," she said. "The bankruptcy judges in Houston have excelled in handling the complex case docket while being proactive and accommodating in dealing with issues from COVID-19. We will surely see an increase in complex cases filing in Houston in the coming months."

Ms. Brown has been recognized for her work in business bankruptcy by Texas Super Lawyers (2016 to 2019) and Houstonia Magazine (2013-2015 and 2018) and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. She earned her J.D. from Tulane Law School and her B.A. from Michigan State University. Ms. Brown is also certified in mediation.

About Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Forshey Prostok L.L.P. provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth and Dallas. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit https://forsheyprostok.com/.

