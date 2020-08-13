Texas, California governors take heat in battle over school reopenings

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg
Abbott on Thursday sought to reassure parents he is doing all he
can to keep students safe as most schools in the state prepare
to reopen next week.
But a top adviser to Democratic presidential contender Joe
Biden's campaign in Texas blasted Abbott, a Republican, for what
he called a lack of planning and funding for safely reopening
schools, especially with the statewide coronavirus positivity
rate hitting a record 24.5% this week.
"What we learned from the reopening of the Texas economy is
that if you don't do it right, people are going to die," said
Mike Collier, senior adviser to the Biden campaign in Texas.
"Parents and teachers are being forced to make life and death
decisions."
Polls show Biden in a dead heat with President Donald Trump
in Texas, long a Republican stronghold but where the Democratic
Party made significant gains in the 2018 midterm election. How
Abbott handles the pandemic and the reopening of schools could
have a big impact on how voters cast ballots in November.
Abbott defended his mandate giving local school boards the
right to determine if and when schools reopen, curbing the power
of local health officials to intervene and order schools closed
if COVID-19 outbreaks occur.
The Texas governor said schools are ready and argued that
in-person classes would not be a significant spreader of the
virus if schools follow basic safety precautions.
"The ways that COVID-19 will most likely spread in the
school setting is in gatherings after school is over," Abbott
told a press conference after meeting with local authorities in
Lubbock.
Abbott said a clear pattern has emerged across Texas in
recent weeks, with people spreading the virus in smaller,
informal gatherings with friends and family. He encouraged
parents and teachers to curtail such gatherings of students and
ensure they and their children wear masks.
Texas, like other states in the U.S. South, avoided severe
outbreaks of coronavirus early on in the pandemic, but became
hotspots in the second half of June after reopening their
economies shortly after Memorial Day weekend.
Abbott urged all Texans to remain vigilant on safety
precautions as Labor Day weekend approaches. "It's important
people don't let their guard down like they did during Memorial
Day weekend," which he said was a "big spreading" event in the
state.
LEAVE IT TO LOCALS
While Texas moves ahead with in-person classes, a group of
parents and Republican political operatives in California have
gone to court to try and force Governor Gavin Newsom to reverse
his order that schools in counties on the state's coronavirus
"watch list" - which encompasses 90% of the state's population -
stay shuttered this fall.
"What we're seeking in the lawsuit is that the governor get
out of the way and let local parents, local school boards and
small schools make these decisions themselves," Harmeet Dhillon,
Republican National Committee member from California and lawyer
who brought the lawsuit, said during a virtual press conference
on Thursday.
Marianne Bema, a plaintiff in the lawsuit who lives in Los
Angeles with her three school-aged sons, said at the press
conference that online learning this past spring was disastrous
for her children, and she does not make enough money to afford
daycare if her children are not in school.
Another plaintiff, Christine Ruiz of Santa Clarita, who also
has three school-aged kids, said she was pleased with a hybrid
model mixing in-person and online instruction that their school
originally had planned to roll out.
"Now that choice has been taken away from us," Ruiz said.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock and Makini Brice in
Washington, D.C.; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Daniel Wallis)