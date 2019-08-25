Texas Clinic of Chiropractic Declares Its Grand Opening in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new center for chiropractic treatment is coming to New Braunfels soon. Led by the husband and wife team of Dr. Rogelio Fernandez and Dr. Maricelys Frontera, the addition of Texas Clinic of Chiropractic to New Braunfels will be the only Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic within 50 miles. This expansion of local treatment options will give the residents of New Braunfels a much needed choice when it comes to how they deal with pain and nerve dysfunction.



The upcoming Texas Clinic of Chiropractic is a fully bilingual practice aimed at treating neuropathy, obesity, fibromyalgia, joint pain, and other chiropractic issues for their patients in New Braunfels, as well as those from Pecan Crossing, Southbank, Mockingbird Heights, and McQueen. Both Dr. Fernandez and Dr. Frontera have experience working with pregnant women and children, and the techniques they employ from the Gonstead Method are as gentle as they are effective.

When asked why they chose New Braunfels as the location for their clinic, Dr. Fernandez and Dr. Frontera said “It just seemed right. Of all the places we could have gone, [New Braunfels] was where we felt we could do the most good.”

Drs. Fernandez and Frontera are fully committed to providing quality natural treatment options for pain and dysfunction to all of their patients. They are both highly skilled doctors of chiropractic intent on helping their patients heal through a natural means, without the use of prescription drugs or surgery.

The upcoming Texas Clinic of Chiropractic is located on 1932 South Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, Texas, and will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday and Thursday.