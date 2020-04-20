Log in
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Issues Statement on Historic Drop in Oil Prices

04/20/2020 | 06:36pm EDT

April 20, 2020

(AUSTIN) - 'Today's market activity was unprecedented and likely indicative of very limited storage capacity. May contracts traded well into negative territory as the market prepares to shift focus to June contracts. While down somewhat, June contracts traded in a relatively stable range. While this unprecedented volatility is concerning, the greater impact to Texas will come if demand remains historically low for a prolonged period of time and supply gluts continue to strain storage capacity.

'Severance tax reductions would primarily affect the state's Rainy Day Fund and State Highway Fund, and to a lesser extent general revenue available to meet budget needs. Contraction in the energy industry also will affect other sources of tax revenue, including sales and franchise taxes.

'The Texas budget is based on the average price of oil in each year of the biennium, thus daily market activity doesn't significantly affect revenues, which are forecast based on average prices rather than spot prices or prices for specific futures contracts. That being said, given the historic nature of today's market moves, we are carefully monitoring trading as June contracts come into focus. Should prices remain depressed over a long period of time, we anticipate the impact will be reflected in a reduction in the revenue forecast we'll be releasing in July.'

Disclaimer

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 22:35:08 UTC
