Texas Department of Transportation : Annual Sealcoat Projects Underway

Motorists are encouraged to slow down in work zones

AMARILLO - The Texas Department of Transportation's annual sealcoat project is underway, with crews currently working on RM 1061 (Tascosa Road) from US 385 to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard). This work is expected to continue through at least Wednesday, Aug. 15, during daytime hours with more sealcoat operations scheduled for next week:

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 23, 6 a.m.

SL 335 (Soncy Road) from I-40 to 45th Avenue

Thursday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. to Friday, Aug. 24, 6 a.m.

I-27 frontage roads in both directions from the downtown interchange to SL 335 (Hollywood Road)

Once this work is complete, the contractor will move south, applying sealcoat to the I-27 frontage roads from the city of Canyon to the Swisher County line.



During this project, the contractor, Cox Paving, will apply a layer of liquid asphalt that is topped with small rocks to area roadways. This preventive maintenance project helps to seal cracks and provides a new wearing surface, prolonging the life of the roadway while increasing traction.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area or take alternate routes, if possible.

Work schedules are subject to change in inclement weather. Reduce speed and obey all signage in the area.