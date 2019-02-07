Texas Department of Transportation : Bridge Inspection Closures

Tuesday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Complete closure of Gateway Boulevard East between Copia Street and Marr Street (includes I-10 eastbound on-ramp)

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Boulevard East between Copia Street and Marr Street

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Wednesday, Feb. 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Two right lanes closed along Gateway Boulevard East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Thursday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of westbound I-10 to Copia off-ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of southbound Boone Street at Yandell Street

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Friday, Feb, 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of southbound US 54 on-ramp at Yandell Street

Closure of southbound Boone Street at Yandell Street

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Saturday, Feb. 16

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of northbound US 54 Trowbridge Drive/Altura off-ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of southbound US 54 Montana Avenue off-ramp (Exit 21-C)

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel plate caps

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Closure of northbound US 54 on-ramp at Pershing Drive

Closure of left turn on eastbound Pershing to US 54 northbound ramp under northbound US 54 bridge

Closure of right turn lane of Gateway N. Boulevard at intersection with Pershing Drive

Closure of I-10 eastbound to Paisano off-ramp (Exit 23-B)

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating lane closures of Gateway N. Boulevard off-ramp to Fred Wilson Avenue (Exit 24-A)

Gateway N. Boulevard exit to Railroad Drive closure of the access ramp for Gateway Boulevard northbound from Cassidy Road

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Sunday, Feb. 17

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Closure of I-10 westbound to US 54 ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Fort Bliss (Exit 22-B)

Closure of I-10 eastbound off-ramp to Reynolds Street (Exit 23-A)

Two right lanes closed along Gateway Boulevard East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Boulevard East between Stevens and Reynolds Street

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Sunday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating complete closures of southbound US 54 and northbound US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.