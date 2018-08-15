Texas Department of Transportation : Changes in Traffic Pattern - I-40 Eastbound at Ross

Exit from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound will close temporarily

AMARILLO - Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., the exit from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound will close as crews begin to move traffic barriers and relocate the exit ramp to Ross Street. Traffic on I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane while this change takes place. By 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, motorists will once again be able to access I-40 eastbound from I-27 northbound. Other changes motorists should consider:

The temporary exit to Ross Street from I-40 eastbound will be relocated and motorists should expect to exit Ross Street much sooner, just after the downtown interchange.

I-40 eastbound frontage traffic will be switched one lane over, to the north.

Crews will also be relocating traffic barriers on I-40 westbound at Ross Street, but there should be minimal impact to the driving public.

This shift in traffic will allow crews to continue paving the area that will eventually become the new exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to Ross Street. Flaggers and police officers will be present while this work takes place.



Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, if possible, to avoid anticipated congestion. All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

