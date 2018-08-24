Log in
Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

08/24/2018 | 12:17am CEST
  • I-10 East at Redd Road will not close for 27 hours on Sunday, Aug. 26, as previously announced.
  • Traffic lane patterns will change on I-10 near North Mesa (Exit 11).
  • Westbound: I-10 west at Sunland Park will close all day on Sunday, Aug. 26. By 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, motorists on I-10 west will experience a change to lane patterns as they approach North Mesa.
  • Eastbound: I-10 east at Redd Road will close for 27 hours on Sunday, Sept. 9. The closure will result in motorists on I-10 east experiencing a change to lane patterns as they approach North Mesa.

I-10 West at Executive

Monday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 30
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly

  • I-10 westbound will close completely at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16).
  • Sunland Park Drive will close in both directions at the I-10 overpass.
  • The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
  • The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
  • The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
  • Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
  • Crews will be placing bridge deck onto the Sunland Park Drive overpass and hauling dirt.

I-10 West at Sunland

15 HOURS
Sunday, Aug. 26
3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound will close completely at Sunland Park (Exit 13).
  • The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
  • Left turns onto Sunland Park Drive from the Sunland Park westbound exit ramp will not be permitted.
  • Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
  • Crews will be moving barrier walls and re-striping lanes on I-10 westbound.
  • Important: After the closure lifts, motorists on I-10 westbound should slow down as they approach the North Mesa area because traffic lane patterns will be changed.

I-10 East at Redd

27 HOURS
Sunday, Sept. 9 at 3 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound will close at Redd Road (Exit 9).
  • The Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
  • Detour: Motorists on I-10 eastbound will exit at Redd Road (Exit 9), follow it to South Desert Boulevard, then follow South Desert Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 eastbound using the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
  • Crews will be moving barrier walls and re-striping lanes on I-10 eastbound.
  • Important: After the closure lifts, motorists on I-10 eastbound at North Mesa Street (SH 20) will experience a change in traffic lane patterns. Please proceed cautiously.

Disclaimer

Texas Department of Transportation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 22:16:03 UTC
