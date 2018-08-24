Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

-
I-10 East at Redd Road will not close for 27 hours on Sunday, Aug. 26, as previously announced.
-
Traffic lane patterns will change on I-10 near North Mesa (Exit 11).
-
Westbound: I-10 west at Sunland Park will close all day on Sunday, Aug. 26. By 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, motorists on I-10 west will experience a change to lane patterns as they approach North Mesa.
-
Eastbound: I-10 east at Redd Road will close for 27 hours on Sunday, Sept. 9. The closure will result in motorists on I-10 east experiencing a change to lane patterns as they approach North Mesa.
I-10 West at Executive
Monday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 30
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly
-
I-10 westbound will close completely at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16).
-
Sunland Park Drive will close in both directions at the I-10 overpass.
-
The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
-
The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
-
The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
-
Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
-
Crews will be placing bridge deck onto the Sunland Park Drive overpass and hauling dirt.
I-10 West at Sunland
15 HOURS
Sunday, Aug. 26
3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
I-10 westbound will close completely at Sunland Park (Exit 13).
-
The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.
-
Left turns onto Sunland Park Drive from the Sunland Park westbound exit ramp will not be permitted.
-
Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
-
Crews will be moving barrier walls and re-striping lanes on I-10 westbound.
-
Important: After the closure lifts, motorists on I-10 westbound should slow down as they approach the North Mesa area because traffic lane patterns will be changed.
I-10 East at Redd
27 HOURS
Sunday, Sept. 9 at 3 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 a.m.
-
I-10 eastbound will close at Redd Road (Exit 9).
-
The Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
-
Detour: Motorists on I-10 eastbound will exit at Redd Road (Exit 9), follow it to South Desert Boulevard, then follow South Desert Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 eastbound using the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
-
Crews will be moving barrier walls and re-striping lanes on I-10 eastbound.
-
Important: After the closure lifts, motorists on I-10 eastbound at North Mesa Street (SH 20) will experience a change in traffic lane patterns. Please proceed cautiously.
