Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close until further notice, starting March 17.

The North Mesa ramp closure is necessary while crews build the new ramp.

I-10 West at North Mesa

27-hour Closure

Sunday, March 17, at 3 a.m. to Monday, March 18, at 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound will close at the North Mesa Street exit ramp (Exit 11). Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), follow the exit ramp through the signalized intersection and onto Desert Boulevard North, then follow Desert Boulevard North to Redd Road. Motorists may use the Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 westbound.

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close and remained closed until further notice. Detour: Motorists may use the Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 westbound. Access to the Redd Road entrance ramp will be available via Desert Boulevard North.

This closure is necessary while crews move barrier and close the North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I-10 westbound. The North Mesa westbound entrance ramp will stay closed until further notice.

US 85 Direct Connector Ramp

Tuesday, March 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The US 85 direct connector ramp westbound to Sunland Park will be closed.

This closure is necessary while crews conduct pavement work in the area.

The following closures are still developing, and details, such as dates, may change.

Sunland Park

27-hour Closure

Sunday, March 24, at 3 a.m. to Monday, March 25, at 6 a.m.

The I-10 eastbound and westbound exit ramps and entrance ramps at Sunland Park will close.

Sunland Park Drive will close between Constitution Drive to the mall traffic signal lights.

Paisano Drive (US 85) will close at McNutt (NM 273).

Paisano Drive (US 85) will close at Sunland Park Drive.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

The Sunland Park flyover ramp will be open during this closure.

The Resler flyover entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.

This closure is necessary so that crews may set up permanent traffic signals. Crews will also be adjusting striping on Sunland Park Drive to permanent configuration.

Note: The Texas turnaround lanes at the Sunland Park Drive overpass may or may not open as a result of this closure.

All closures are subject to change or cancellation, and all closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I-10 closure.