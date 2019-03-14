Texas Department of Transportation : GO 10 Project Closures

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close March 17 and will remain closed for approximately three weeks.

The Resler exit ramp from I-10 westbound could open by the end of March.

I-10 westbound will close completely at Executive Center for a 27-hour period on Saturday, March 23.

I-10 West at Mesa

27-hour Closure

Sunday, March 17 at 3 a.m., to Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound will close completely at the North Mesa Street exit ramp (Exit 11). Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Doniphan Drive, then follow Doniphan Drive to Redd Road. Motorists may reenter I-10 westbound using the Redd Road entrance ramp.

North Desert Boulevard will close between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and the North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound. North Desert Boulevard may open before noon on March 17.

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close and remain closed until further notice. Detour: Motorists may use the Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 westbound. Access to the Redd Road entrance ramp will be available via Desert Boulevard North.

North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close in both directions between South Desert Boulevard and Remcon Circle.

South Desert Boulevard at the North Mesa Street signalized intersection will be restricted to right turns only onto North Mesa Street (SH 20).

When this closure lifts, the North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will be out of service for approximately three weeks while crews build the new entrance ramp.

I-10 West at Sunland

Monday, March 18, through Thursday, March 21

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I-10 westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard and North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), follow Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to North Desert Boulevard. Motorists may re-enter I-10 westbound at the Redd Road entrance ramp.

Sunland Park Drive will close in both directions between Paisano Drive and the mall traffic signal lights.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.

The US 85 direct connector bridge westbound, which leads to Sunland Park Drive, will close at McNutt Road.

The Racetrack Drive entrance ramp to the US 85 bridge to Sunland Park Drive will close. This closure is necessary while crews conduct pavement work in the area and haul debris away from the area.

Sunland Park

Monday, March 18, through Thursday, March 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

The dedicated right turn lane at the signalized intersection of the Sunland Park eastbound exit ramp and Sunland Park Drive will be closed.

Crews will be constructing permanent barrier at the dedicated right turn lane.

Sunland Park

27-hour Closure

Saturday, March 23 at 3 a.m., to Sunday, March 24 at 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard and North Mesa Street (SH 20). Detour: Motorists on I-10 westbound will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16) and follow Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to North Desert Boulevard. Motorists may use the Redd Road entrance ramp to re-enter I-10 westbound.

The I-10 eastbound exit ramp and entrance ramp at Sunland Park will close.

Sunland Park Drive will close between Constitution Drive and the mall traffic signal lights.

The US 85 direct connector westbound bridge, which leads to Sunland Park Drive, will close at McNutt Road.

Paisano Drive (US 85) - near the auto dealerships - will close at Sunland Park Drive.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

The Resler flyover entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.

This closure is necessary so crews may set up permanent traffic signals and lay down permanent striping on Sunland Park Drive.

Note: The Texas turnaround lanes at the Sunland Park Drive overpass may or may not open as a result of this closure.

The following closures are still developing, meaning details such as dates may change.

I-10 West at Sunland

Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 westbound will close.

I-10 westbound will be reduced to one lane in the Sunland Park area.

Milestone: Crews will be working to open the Resler westbound exit ramp. They will also be working to open the new Sunland Park entrance ramp, which will allow drivers to enter the westbound mainlanes of I-10 from the westbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes of I-10.

Sunland Park

27-hour Closure

Sunday, March 31 at 3 a.m., to Monday, April 1 at 6 a.m.

All the exit ramps and entrance ramps at I-10 and North Mesa will close.

North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close in both directions between Osborne Drive and Remcon Circle.

All closures are subject to change or cancellation, and all closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I-10 closure.