Texas Department of Transportation : Improvements to be Added to SH 279

BROWN COUNTY - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Brownwood District's contractor will begin improvements on SH 279 next week, weather permitting. The project will begin at FM 2632 and end approximately 1.4 miles east of FM 2632.

Improvements on this portion of SH 279 will include changing the slope of the road and the addition of guardrails. During daylight hours, beginning at approximately 8 a.m., the roadway will be reduced to one lane of traffic with a flagger or pilot car operations to assist with traffic control on various days. At the end of each work day, traffic will be reopened in both directions.

TxDOT has awarded the approximately $1.2 million contract to Lone Star Paving Company of Austin, Texas. It is anticipated construction will be complete by early November, weather permitting.

Please allow extra time if driving in this area. TxDOT appreciates the patience of motorists and asks drivers to observe all warning signs within the construction zone while crews work to complete this project as quickly and safely as possible.