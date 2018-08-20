Log in
Texas Department of Transportation : Ribbon-Cutting for San Marcos Bridge that Bypasses Railroad

08/20/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

SAN MARCOS - The wait is over for drivers in San Marcos who've spent countless hours sitting in their cars as trains passed by. The Texas Department of Transportation joined local officials and others to cut the ribbon on the new overpass on Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs), which bypasses the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

'There was a time when the city of San Marcos was split by two barriers - the river and the train tracks,' said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Terry McCoy. 'We are delighted to bridge both sides of the city with this new overpass.'

The project includes the construction of the four-lane bridge on Loop 82, as well as new two-lane frontage roads. Under the bridge, U-turn lanes were added for the frontage roads, and six-foot sidewalks were built for pedestrians, including fans who attend games at Texas State University's Bobcat Stadium.

'This is a monumental occasion for the city of San Marcos,' said Mayor John Thomaides. 'It's not often that a single road project benefits commuters and travelers of our city as immediately and as significantly as the Loop 82 overpass does. Anyone stuck at a railroad crossing in traffic can tell you how much this project means.'

Work on the $20.7 million overpass project was completed August 2018. Jordan Foster Construction LLC was the contractor.

Disclaimer

Texas Department of Transportation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 21:56:04 UTC
