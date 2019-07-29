Texas Manufacturing Activity Rises in July

By Michael Tobin

Manufacturing activity in Texas continued to improve in July, according to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey.

The July production index in the survey rose to 9.3, up from 8.9 in June. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas conducts the monthly survey, which asks Texas business executives about conditions in the industrial sector. The survey said that the July production index continued at a similar pace as in June.

The new orders index rose to 5.5, which the survey said suggests a slightly faster rate of manufacturing expansion.

Despite rising six points to minus 6.3, the general business activity index remained in negative territory for the third consecutive month.

Labor markets showed "robust growth in employment and work hours," according to the survey, with the employment index rising seven points to 16. The survey said that the increase is "well above average" and that 24% of surveyed firms noted net employment gains.

One respondent in the food manufacturing industry said that employee turnover stabilized and that new applications are on pace with expansion.

