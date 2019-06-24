Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Manufacturing Expansion Picked Up in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 11:20am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Manufacturing in Texas grew at a slightly faster pace in June compared with May, according to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey.

The June production index in the survey rose to 8.9, up from 6.3 in May. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas conducts the survey, asking Texas business executives about a range of business conditions related to the industrial sector. Positive readings in the survey usually indicate factory activity expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

The index for general business activity decreased to negative 12.1 from negative 5.3 in May. The company outlook index dropped to negative 5.5 from negative 1.7.

The new orders index of 3.7 for June was up from 2.4 in May, but the reading is below average, the Dallas Fed said. The growth rate of orders index fell to negative 6.7 from 1.1. The shipments index fell to a two-year low of 1.7 from 7.6.

The capital expenditures index fell to a two-year low of 6.9 from 18.3.

The delivery time index fell 6.8 points to negative 0.3 in June, and the finished goods inventories index increased 0.1 points to negative 6.1.

The production index looking six months forward fell to 25.2 from 36.5. The capital expenditures index looking six months forward was down to 22.5 from 22.8, and the capacity utilization index looking six months forward declined to 25.9 from 34.8.

The prices paid for raw materials index looking six months ahead slid to 21.5 from 28.9.

Survey respondents said tariffs have increased prices of raw materials in sectors like electronics and nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing.

Write to dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:57aNordLB looking at options for Deutsche Hypo, including sale
RE
11:56aLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada's Justice Minister to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
11:52aOil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
RE
11:50aOil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
RE
11:49aGermany to ban exports of side-arms to non-allies
RE
11:43aU.S., UK regulators to crack down on credit derivatives abuses
RE
11:42aEuropeans issue warning to Iran over nuclear deal commitments - diplomats
RE
11:34aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Secures Pilot Project With Ministry of Transportation
AQ
11:34aSupreme Court invalidates law banning foul language trademarks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About