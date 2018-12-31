Log in
Texas Manufacturing Weakens in December

12/31/2018 | 05:44pm CET

By Kimberly Chin

General business activity in Texas declined in December, falling below economists' expectations as the production index, a measure of state manufacturing conditions, followed suit.

The general business activity index, which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, fell to minus 5.1 from 17.6 in the previous month, marking its lowest level since the middle of 2016. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a reading of 15.

Readings above zero reflect expanding activity.

The Dallas Fed collected the data Dec. 18-26, with 112 Texas manufacturers responding.

The production index was 7.3 in December, falling 1.1 points from its November reading.

In the latest report, labor market measures indicated a slight slowdown in employment growth.

The employment index fell to 11 from 15.9 in November. Meanwhile, the wages and benefits index rose to 29.2, up 4.3 points from the previous month.

The future production index, which looks six months ahead, was 32.7 compared with 52.9 in the previous month. Indexes measuring future business conditions and the outlook from companies also fell to 3.2 and 8.8, respectively, in December, from 25.7 and 31.4 in the previous month.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

