DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas’s new home market numbers showed signs of improvement last month as total new home sales were higher and the sales pace of new homes improved, according to a monthly report of new home sales data released today by HomesUSA.com . The data in the report comes from the Houston Association of REALTORS, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, San Antonio Board of REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS Multiple Listing Services.

The average number of Days on Market for new homes statewide was lower last month, meaning the pace of new home sales improved. According to the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index, statewide, the Days on Market (DOM) were 119.47 days in September versus 119.86 days in August.

Total new home sales statewide based on a rolling 12-month average was 4,069 in September versus 4,030 in August. All four of the state’s largest new homes markets, showed improved total new home sales last month.

Statewide, the average new home price remained flat, reporting $355,360 in September versus $355,518 in August.

"The new home sales market was solid last month in Texas, as total sales rose after several months of slightly lower sales statewide," says Texan Ben Caballero, CEO of Dallas-Ft. Worth based HomesUSA.com. “Homebuilding in Texas remains strong and the only concern is the pending sales numbers, which continue to decline," he added. Caballero is the nation's top-ranked real estate agent and holds the current Guinness World Record title for “Most annual home sale transaction through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent."

Last month, pending new home sales were lower in all four of the state’s biggest new homes markets, HomesUSA.com reported. For Texas, pending new home sales in September based on a 12-month rolling average dropped to 3,674 from 3,884 pending new home sales in August.

Days on Market – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index showed the DOM for Houston was 136.49 days in September versus 136.50 days in August. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, the DOM in September was 114.19 days versus 114.66 days in August. The DOM for Austin was 111 days in September versus 111.91 days in August. In San Antonio, the DOM was 100.62 days in September versus 101.47 days in August. ( See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

Texas New Home Sales Data

Total new home sales improved last month in the state’s top four new home markets. In Houston, the state’s top new home sales market, total new home sales in September were 1,456 versus 1,436 total sales in August. Dallas-Ft. Worth total new home sales in September were 1,334 versus 1,319 total sales in August. Austin total new home sales in September were 723 versus 721 total sales in August. San Antonio total new home sales in September were 555 versus 554 total sales in August. ( See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales )

Texas New Home Prices

While statewide the average new home price was flat, as new home prices were down in Houston and up in Dallas-Ft. Worth and Austin. The average new home price in San Antonio was relatively flat.

In Houston, the average new home price was $353,588 in September versus $355,865 in August. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, the average new home price for September was $373,776 versus $372,715 for August. Austin’s average new home price in September was $369,849 versus $368,714 in August. In San Antonio, the average new home price for September was $297,567 versus $297,550 for August. ( See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices )

Texas Pending New Homes Sales Data

Pending new home sales were lower in all four of the state's top new home markets last month. Houston posted a 12-month rolling average for pending new home sales in September of 1,310 versus 1,383 pending sales in August. Dallas-Ft. Worth pending new home sales in September were 1,216 versus 1,281 pending sales in August. Total pending sales for Austin in September were 644 versus 686 pending home sales in August. San Antonio pending new home sales in September were 503 versus 534 pending new home sales in August. ( See Chart 4: Texas Pending New Home Sales )

Caballero is sharing this Texas new homes report in advance of the release by the Commerce Department of its national New Residential Home Sales report for September set for Thursday, October 24, at 10:00 am Eastern. HomesUSA.com publishes new home sales information for Texas’ four largest new home markets monthly, gleaned from local Multiple Listing Services, including the Houston Association of REALTORS, North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, San Antonio Board of REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS.

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com Index is a 12-month rolling average of the Days on Market (DOM) for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for the four largest Texas markets, including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, it is the first index to track the sale pace of new home sales specifically.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero holds the current Guinness World Record title for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales by since 2013, Caballero is considered the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year until 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion . An award-winning innovator , Caballero is the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com , Inc., works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. He recently released a podcast series available on iTunes and Google Play . Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at ben@homesusa.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/L-38017_bcaballero_photo.jpg

Individual Chart images:

Chart 1: Texas New Homes Tracking - Days on Market – Through Sept. 2019:

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Chart-1-Texas-Days-on-Market.jpg

Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales – Through Sept. 2019:

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Chart-2-Texas-New-Home-Sales.jpg

Chart 3: Texas New Home Sales Prices – Through Sept. 2019:

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Chart-3-Texas-New-Home-Prices.jpg

Chart 4: Texas Pending New Home Sales – Through Sept. 2019:

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Chart-4-Texas-Pending-New-Home-Sales.jpg