Texas Oncology : to Present Research on Advantages of Integrated Pharmacy Model at ASCO Quality Care Symposium

Presenters share research on patient impact and cost effectiveness derived from integrated pharmacy data and protocols

Physicians from Texas Oncology will present findings from research projects at ASCO Quality Symposium this week highlighting benefits of an integrated pharmacy model, including studies regarding oral oncolytic therapies, compliance and efficacy with anti-nausea medications, and use of pegfilgrastim.

Abstract summaries:

Oral oncolytic therapies, medically integrated pharmacy, Dr. Lalan Wilfong

Texas Oncology’s medically integrated pharmacy (MIP) uses shared knowledge to improve patient experience, patient adherence, and while reducing costs from less waste, fewer side effects, and fewer hospitalizations. The team consists of oncologists, oncology nurses, advanced practice providers, nutritionists, financial counselors, and specially trained pharmacy staff using real-time access to the patient’s electronic medical and pharmacy records when oral therapy is prescribed. The team manages the end to end process of administering, monitoring, and side effects follow up for oral therapies to deliver patient-focused solutions that drive industry-leading outcomes and contain costs. Adherence to therapy is over 92 percent for the seven most commonly prescribed oral oncolytic drugs. Surveys reveal 96 percent patient satisfaction with the medically integrated pharmacy.

Side effects control, medically integrated pharmacy, Dr. Lalan Wilfong

Medically integrated pharmacists embedded in two community-based cancer centers developed an interchange protocol to control chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). More than 350 patients were treated over a nine-month period, with follow up to evaluate CINV. Eighty-nine percent of patients had complete control of nausea with only 11 percent reporting nausea greater than a three on a Likert scale. The pharmacist-driven approach, within an integrated care model, resulted in excellent control of CINV.

Guidelines compliance in prescribing anti-nausea medications, Dr. Lalan Wilfong

With a goal of achieving greater compliance, Texas Oncology pharmacists evaluated emetogenic risk of chemotherapy according to NCCN guidelines. Pharmacists then used a therapeutic interchange protocol to adjust anti-nausea medications. As a result, 99 percent of patients with minimal nausea were not initially given NK-1 inhibitors, and 97 percent of highly emetogenic regimens received guideline compliant therapy.

Pegfilgrastim use, Dr. J. Russell Hoverman

As a participant in value-based care programs including the Oncology Care Model and payer-based programs, Texas Oncology reviewed usage of pegfilgrastim. After reviewing claims data, physicians were presented with ASCO guidelines, educational materials, and non-use recommendations according to national guidelines. An internal review process was launched. Substantial reductions in pegfilgrastim use were achieved by following appropriate guideline-based use.

About Texas Oncology

As an independent oncology practice with more than 420 physicians and 175 locations, Texas Oncology’s community-based care offers patients high-quality cancer care without compromise, including access to leading-edge technology, advanced treatment options, and access to clinical trials. As a primary participant in US Oncology Research, Texas Oncology played a role in more than 70 FDA-approved therapies, about one-third of all cancer therapies approved by the agency to date.

Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery are part of Texas Oncology. Texas Oncology is a member of The US Oncology Network, one of the nation’s largest community-based cancer treatment and research networks. For more information, visit www.TexasOncology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005387/en/