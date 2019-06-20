Texas Property Firm Announces a New Development Project for 2019

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With seven properties already planned for the 2019 season, leading Texas-based property development firm Western Rim Properties recently announced plans to introduce another rental community to the San Antonio area. Bringing new rental projects to Texas’ top metros the firm has begun renting its first set of 2019 developments to the public that reside in the DFW suburb of Rowlett. Additional projects in the works will also begin opening their doors later this year including complexes in Texas’ Farmers Branch, Georgetown and another in the Rowlett area.



Recently announcing their first Winter 2019 project, Western Rim now plans to introduce another one of its popular The Towers communities to the San Antonio area. “The decision for investing in this location was based on the level of growth, affordability and growing network of professional opportunities San Antonio offers.” shares CEO and founder of WRP, Marcus Hiles . San Antonio has in fact been attracting more residents as it has been recognized as one of the most affordable places to rent in the nation. When analyzed against the top 100 U.S. cities, online real estate resource Apartment List found San Antonio to be among the most affordable locations for rental rates. Their findings highlighted the city’s rental rates fall under the recommended 30% of overall income for the area’s population. “By focusing our development projects in locations that do not impose cost burdening rental rates, we are able to ensure our properties appeal to a wide range of tenants who can afford renting in Western Rim’s communities long term,” adds Marcus Hiles who has established dozens properties in the San Antonio throughout his 30 year career in the industry.

Ramping up their new projects, Western Rim has remained focused on Texas’ key city and surrounding suburb locations. “When selecting the sites of our property development projects we look at a few key indicators that help to evaluate the current and expected popularity and market value of the location. All of Texas’ metros have shown great strength in their growing business communities and residential allure that tailors to the populations our rental communities attract,” shares the firm’s founder Marcus Hiles.

With The Towers project coming to San Antonio this winter, the firm also expects more of its future development projects will be positioned in and around San Antonio as its popularity continues to rise. With the strong growth potential of San Antonio to reach the same economic value of its Texas neighbors like Austin and Dallas, property developers like Western Rim are making moves to ensure they are part of the early adopters that will be there and well invested in the area when the region’s popularity hits.

