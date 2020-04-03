Texas Public Utility Commission : PUC Welcomes New IMM Director

Public Utility Commission of Texas

PUC WELCOMES NEW IMM DIRECTOR

Potomac Economics places Carrie Bivens in essential market oversight role

Austin, TX - The Public Utility Commission of Texas is pleased to welcome Carrie Bivens to her new role as Independent Market Monitor (IMM) Director for the ERCOT marketplace. In her role, she will collaborate with the commission to detect and prevent market manipulation strategies, as well as to identify potential design improvements for the ERCOT wholesale electric market.

"Carrie has long been a highly regarded member of the electric utility community in Texas," said PUC Chairman DeAnn Walker. "After spending nearly 14 years working at ERCOT, she has a firm footing in the unique characteristics of the electric market in Texas and is highly qualified to serve in this vital role."

Created by statute in 2005, the IMM has had a positive impact on electric markets in Texas, helping drive changes that have helped improve wholesale market efficiency by creating new opportunities for a variety of generation resources to enter the market and by enhancing wholesale price formation in order to reflect real-time market conditions more accurately. Potomac Economics was recently awarded the IMM contract at the completion of a required competitive bidding process.

"We are honored to continue serving the State of Texas and ERCOT in this critical role and are excited to add an expert of Carrie's caliber to lead the IMM team in Texas," said Dr. David Patton, president of Potomac Economics. "As the energy-only market in Texas continues to bring the benefits of robust competition to Texas' consumers and market participants, we will continue to monitor closely to ensure it functions efficiently and competitively."

Prior to joining Potomac Economics, Ms. Bivens worked at ERCOT, for over 13 years, most recently as Director of Wholesale Operations overseeing the day-ahead market, the congestion revenue rights auctions, and demand integration (load resources, distributed generation resources, and emergency response service). During this time, she also served as a subject matter expert in the ERCOT stakeholder process as the nodal market has evolved over the past 9 years.

Previously, she worked for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission evaluating market- based rate filings and conducting market power analyses. A native Texan, she grew up in Houston and has a B.B.A. in Operations Management from the University of Houston.

