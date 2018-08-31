Log in
Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Commissioner Wayne Christian Addresses the Uintah Basin Energy Summit

08/31/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

AUSTIN - Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian yesterday, spoke at the Uintah Basin Energy Summit in Vernal, UT on Texas' regulatory leadership of the oil and gas industry and America's path to energy security.

'Every state faces their own challenges when developing natural resources,' said Commissioner Christian. 'It is important for states to communicate and work together to ensure the United States continues to expand energy production, and the jobs and economic growth that comes with it.'

The Uintah Basin Energy Summit is an important annual conference where local, national, and international energy companies, support services, and communities come together to discuss the national energy outlook and explore energy issues affecting the Uintah Basin.

'Many believe the United States will surpass Saudi Arabia and Russia as the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world in the next five years,' continued Christian. 'To ensure we reach this level of energy security, it is essential for states like Texas and Utah to maintain consistent and predictable regulatory climates that protect the public from bad actors without burdening industry with frivolous costs and requirements.'

A lifelong conservative businessman, Wayne Christian was elected as our 50th Texas Railroad Commissioner in November 2016. Prior to his time at the Commission, Christian served seven Sessions in the Texas House of Representatives, accumulating a strong record of standing for free markets and against burdensome regulations. In addition to his duties as Commissioner, Christian was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as the Official Representative of Texas on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission. Christian is married to his wife, Lisa, and together they have three daughters, Liza, Lindsey and Lauren. You can learn more about Commissioner Christian here: http://www.rrc.state.tx.us/about-us/commissioners/christian/

Texas Railroad Commission of Texas published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 17:26:01 UTC
