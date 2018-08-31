Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Commissioner Wayne Christian Addresses the Uintah Basin Energy Summit

AUSTIN - Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian yesterday, spoke at the Uintah Basin Energy Summit in Vernal, UT on Texas' regulatory leadership of the oil and gas industry and America's path to energy security.

'Every state faces their own challenges when developing natural resources,' said Commissioner Christian. 'It is important for states to communicate and work together to ensure the United States continues to expand energy production, and the jobs and economic growth that comes with it.'

The Uintah Basin Energy Summit is an important annual conference where local, national, and international energy companies, support services, and communities come together to discuss the national energy outlook and explore energy issues affecting the Uintah Basin.

'Many believe the United States will surpass Saudi Arabia and Russia as the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world in the next five years,' continued Christian. 'To ensure we reach this level of energy security, it is essential for states like Texas and Utah to maintain consistent and predictable regulatory climates that protect the public from bad actors without burdening industry with frivolous costs and requirements.'

Comm. Christian Addresses 600 attendees at the Uintah Basin Energy Summit

Comm. Christian visits with Congressman Rob Bishop (R-Utah), Chairman of Natural Resources Committee in Washington, D.C.

