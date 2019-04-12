Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for March 2019

AUSTIN -- The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) issued a total of 1,137 original drilling permits in March 2019 compared 1,220 in March 2018. The March 2019 total included 1,005 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 14 to re-enter plugged well bores and 118 for re-completions of existing well bores. The breakdown of well types for those permits is 315 oil, 69 gas, 688 oil or gas, 56 injection, one service and eight other permits.

In March 2019, Commission staff processed 493 oil, 127 gas, 43 injection and two other completions compared to 656 oil, 173 gas, 35 injection and three other completions in March 2018. Total well completions processed for 2019 year to date are 2,469; down from 2,712 recorded during the same time period in 2018.

According to Baker Hughes Inc., the Texas rig count as of April 5 was 499, representing about 49 percent of all active rigs in the United States.

For additional drilling permit and completion statistics, visit the Commission's website at

TABLE 1- March 2019TEXAS OIL AND GAS DRILLING PERMITS AND COMPLETIONS BY RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS DISTRICT*

DISTRICT PERMITS TO DRILL OIL/GAS HOLES NEW OIL COMPLETIONS NEW GAS COMPLETIONS (1) SAN ANTONIO AREA 132 110 9 (2) REFUGIO AREA 116 47 12 (3) SOUTHEAST TEXAS 41 28 5 (4) DEEP SOUTH TEXAS 20 11 7 (5) EAST CENTRAL TX 9 6 0 (6) EAST TEXAS 49 17 39 (7B) WEST CENTRAL TX 31 17 2 (7C) SAN ANGELO AREA 49 66 0 (8) MIDLAND 569 119 34 (8A) LUBBOCK AREA 58 41 0 (9) NORTH TEXAS 48 24 9 (10) PANHANDLE 15 7 10 TOTAL 1,137 493 127

*A district map is available on the Railroad Commission of Texas website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/media/21430/districts_color_8x11.pdf.

# # #

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.