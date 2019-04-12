Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for March 2019

AUSTIN -- The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) issued a total of 1,137 original drilling permits in March 2019 compared 1,220 in March 2018. The March 2019 total included 1,005 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 14 to re-enter plugged well bores and 118 for re-completions of existing well bores. The breakdown of well types for those permits is 315 oil, 69 gas, 688 oil or gas, 56 injection, one service and eight other permits.
In March 2019, Commission staff processed 493 oil, 127 gas, 43 injection and two other completions compared to 656 oil, 173 gas, 35 injection and three other completions in March 2018. Total well completions processed for 2019 year to date are 2,469; down from 2,712 recorded during the same time period in 2018.
According to Baker Hughes Inc., the Texas rig count as of April 5 was 499, representing about 49 percent of all active rigs in the United States.
For additional drilling permit and completion statistics, visit the Commission's website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/well-information/monthly-drilling-completion-and-plugging-summaries/
TABLE 1- March 2019TEXAS OIL AND GAS DRILLING PERMITS AND COMPLETIONS BY RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS DISTRICT*
|
DISTRICT
|
PERMITS TO DRILL OIL/GAS HOLES
|
NEW OIL COMPLETIONS
|
NEW GAS COMPLETIONS
|
(1) SAN ANTONIO AREA
|
132
|
110
|
9
|
(2) REFUGIO AREA
|
116
|
47
|
12
|
(3) SOUTHEAST TEXAS
|
41
|
28
|
5
|
(4) DEEP SOUTH TEXAS
|
20
|
11
|
7
|
(5) EAST CENTRAL TX
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
(6) EAST TEXAS
|
49
|
17
|
39
|
(7B) WEST CENTRAL TX
|
31
|
17
|
2
|
(7C) SAN ANGELO AREA
|
49
|
66
|
0
|
(8) MIDLAND
|
569
|
119
|
34
|
(8A) LUBBOCK AREA
|
58
|
41
|
0
|
(9) NORTH TEXAS
|
48
|
24
|
9
|
(10) PANHANDLE
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
1,137
|
493
|
127
*A district map is available on the Railroad Commission of Texas website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/media/21430/districts_color_8x11.pdf.
# # #
About the Railroad Commission
Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.