Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Oil and Gas Production Statistics for June 2018

08/31/2018 | 12:22am CEST

AUSTIN -- Production for June 2018 as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) is 88,859,650 barrels of crude oil and 615,213,185 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of total gas from oil and gas wells. These preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received. Production reported to the Commission for June 2017 was: 75,254,080 barrels of crude oil preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 90,091,648 barrels; and 591,408,525 mcf of total gas preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 661,542,424 mcf.

The Commission reports that from July 2017 to June 2018 total Texas reported production was 1.146 billion barrels of crude oil and 8.0 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the Commission is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the Commission.

Texas preliminary June 2018 crude oil production averaged 2,961,988 barrels daily, compared to the 2,508,469 barrels daily average of June 2017.

Texas preliminary June 2018 total gas production averaged 20,507,106 mcf a day, compared to the 19,713,618 mcf daily average of June 2017.

Texas production in June 2018 came from 181,669 oil wells and 91,665 gas wells.

For additional oil and gas production statistics, visit the Commission's website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/.

TABLE 1 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

CRUDE OIL (BBLS)

1.

MIDLAND

9,874,765

2.

KARNES

6,841,805

3.

REEVES

5,238,957

4.

LOVING

5,182,434

5.

MARTIN

4,672,395

6.

UPTON

4,220,243

7.

DE WITT

4,030,079

8.

LA SALLE

4,023,445

9.

REAGAN

3,306,512

10.

ANDREWS

3,111,079

TABLE 2 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

TOTAL GAS (MCF)

1.

WEBB

58,036,674

2.

TARRANT

35,447,639

3.

REEVES

31,691,671

4.

MIDLAND

23,392,984

5.

KARNES

22,965,667

6.

LOVING

20,356,919

7.

PANOLA

19,911,133

8.

DE WITT

19,722,476

9.

REAGAN

17,296,872

10.

LA SALLE

16,182,683


TABLE 3 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK

COUNTY

CONDENSATE (BBLS)

1.

REEVES

1,976,869

2.

CULBERSON

1,261,121

3.

DE WITT

1,226,708

4.

LOVING

1,134,744

5.

KARNES

1,005,241

6.

WEBB

810,699

7.

DIMMIT

389,349

8.

LIVE OAK

252,104

9.

LA SALLE

209,057

10.

WHEELER

166,170

###

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.

Disclaimer

Texas Railroad Commission of Texas published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:21:01 UTC
