Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : Oil and Gas Production Statistics for June 2018

AUSTIN -- Production for June 2018 as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) is 88,859,650 barrels of crude oil and 615,213,185 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of total gas from oil and gas wells. These preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received. Production reported to the Commission for June 2017 was: 75,254,080 barrels of crude oil preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 90,091,648 barrels; and 591,408,525 mcf of total gas preliminarily, updated to a current figure of 661,542,424 mcf.

The Commission reports that from July 2017 to June 2018 total Texas reported production was 1.146 billion barrels of crude oil and 8.0 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the Commission is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the Commission.

Texas preliminary June 2018 crude oil production averaged 2,961,988 barrels daily, compared to the 2,508,469 barrels daily average of June 2017.

Texas preliminary June 2018 total gas production averaged 20,507,106 mcf a day, compared to the 19,713,618 mcf daily average of June 2017.

Texas production in June 2018 came from 181,669 oil wells and 91,665 gas wells.

For additional oil and gas production statistics, visit the Commission's website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/.

TABLE 1 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS) 1. MIDLAND 9,874,765 2. KARNES 6,841,805 3. REEVES 5,238,957 4. LOVING 5,182,434 5. MARTIN 4,672,395 6. UPTON 4,220,243 7. DE WITT 4,030,079 8. LA SALLE 4,023,445 9. REAGAN 3,306,512 10. ANDREWS 3,111,079

TABLE 2 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF) 1. WEBB 58,036,674 2. TARRANT 35,447,639 3. REEVES 31,691,671 4. MIDLAND 23,392,984 5. KARNES 22,965,667 6. LOVING 20,356,919 7. PANOLA 19,911,133 8. DE WITT 19,722,476 9. REAGAN 17,296,872 10. LA SALLE 16,182,683



TABLE 3 - JUNE 2018 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CONDENSATE (BBLS) 1. REEVES 1,976,869 2. CULBERSON 1,261,121 3. DE WITT 1,226,708 4. LOVING 1,134,744 5. KARNES 1,005,241 6. WEBB 810,699 7. DIMMIT 389,349 8. LIVE OAK 252,104 9. LA SALLE 209,057 10. WHEELER 166,170

