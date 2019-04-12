Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $203,000 in Penalties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

AUSTIN - The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $203,375 in fines involving 150 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners' conference this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state's oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed$203,375 for violations of the Commission's Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.

###

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.

Disclaimer

Texas Railroad Commission of Texas published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 23:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43pKuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy
RE
08:43pSARGENT & LUNDY LLC : & Lundy to Showcase Industry Expertise at 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition
PU
08:03pCALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION : Eat the Season California Avocados Have Arrived
PU
07:53pTOM EMMER : Members of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation Urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Protect Health Coverage for Over 80,000 Minnesotans
PU
07:43pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $203,000 in Penalties
PU
07:28pMATCH PREVIEW : Steel FC hosts undefeated Charleston Battery
PU
07:18pUTAH FARM BUREAU : Statement on Confirmation of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt
PU
07:13pSTONE SEWER REPLACEMENT & DAVIS BROOK REGULATOR STRUCTURE : Weekly Status Report (4/12)
PU
07:03pCITY OF CADILLAC MI : Notice of Special Meeting - Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority
PU
06:53p2019/04/13 CHINA SEEKS STRONGER TRADE COOPERATION WITH MONTENEGRO : Premier
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
2David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D B : BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership ..
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Ana Botín's Speech (157 KB) Santander announces offer to acquire the minor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About