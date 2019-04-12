Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $203,000 in Penalties

AUSTIN - The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $203,375 in fines involving 150 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners' conference this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state's oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed$203,375 for violations of the Commission's Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.

###

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.