Texas Railroad Commission of Texas : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $520,000 in Penalties

03/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

AUSTIN - The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $520,394 in fines involving 321 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners' conference this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state's oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $116,394 for oil and gas, LP-Gas and pipeline safety rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $404,000 for violations of the Commission's Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found on the RRC website here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.

###

About the Railroad Commission

Our mission is to serve Texas by our stewardship of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The Commission has a long and proud history of service to both Texas and to the nation, including almost 100 years regulating the oil and gas industry. The Commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines. Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov.

Disclaimer

Texas Railroad Commission of Texas published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:20:03 UTC
