Texas Signs Age-Restriction Law to Curb Teen Cough Medicine Abuse

On May 17th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law an
age-18 requirement for the purchase of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines
containing the cough suppressant dextromethorphan (DXM), an ingredient
which is abused by some teenagers to get high. Texas is the 19th
state to prohibit the sale of OTC cough medicine to minors, joining
other large states, including California, New York, and Florida.
“For over a decade, OTC manufacturers have worked alongside
anti-substance abuse advocates and lawmakers to curb teen cough medicine
abuse,” said CHPA President and CEO Scott Melville. “There is now strong
evidence to suggest that age-restriction policies like the one signed
into law by Governor Abbott, in combination with public education, have
contributed to the very significant decline in DXM abuse rates in recent
years. We are encouraged by the success we’ve seen to date and the
ongoing momentum behind this issue. These types of efforts are critical
while the nation addresses substance abuse as a major public health
issue.”
DXM is a safe and effective ingredient found in more than 100 OTC
medicines. While millions of Americans rely on these medicines to
relieve cough and cold symptoms, some teens report taking 25 times or
more of the recommended dose to get high. The 2018 National
Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Monitoring the Future study reported that
approximately one in 30 teens admits to abusing DXM to get high. When
first reported in 2006, the number of teens abusing OTC cough medicines
was nearly twice that amount but has declined significantly since then.
“Enacting age restrictions for products containing DXM will go a long
way to reducing the misuse of this medication and we support the state’s
decision to help protect kids and teens through this bill,” said Marcia
Lee Taylor, Executive Vice President, External and Government Relations
at Center on Addiction. “Generally, DXM is a substance of last resort
for teens and it is chosen in large part because of its widespread
availability. The more difficult it becomes for teens to obtain this
product, the more we will be able to drive down its misuse and all of
the negative consequences associated with it.”
“We thank State Representative Garnet Coleman and State Senator Kel
Seliger for their strong leadership on this issue,” said Melville. “The
more we do to restrict access to minors, while maintaining access to the
millions of Americans who use these products responsibly, the better.
It’s therefore our hope that the federal government moves forward with
bipartisan nationwide age-restriction legislation introduced earlier
this year by U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui and Bill Johnson.”
In addition to supporting age-restriction legislation, CHPA works to
reduce teen DXM abuse by increasing parental and community awareness
through its Stop
Medicine Abuse campaign, working closely with organizations such as
the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA). CHPA also
collaborates with Center on Addiction, which earlier this year merged
with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, to heighten teen perceptions of the
risks of medicine abuse through the What
is DXM campaign.
Additional Background:
In 2012, California became the first state to prohibit sales of
DXM-containing products to minors. Since then, governors from Alaska,
Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York,
Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado, Wisconsin,
Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have all signed similar laws.
Additionally, on January 30, 2019, Representatives Doris Matsui
(D-Calif.) and Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) introduced
federal DXM age-restriction legislation.
