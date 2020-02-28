Texas Systems Group Launches BrightChannel Partner Program

Log in
02/28/2020 | 02:40pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Systems Group, Inc. ("TXSG") announced today that it is launching a Direct Channel Partner Program called the BrightChannel Partner Program. The program allows partner businesses to offer trusted and industry-recognized BrightStar Managed IT Services to their clients and earn recurring revenues.

Pablo Reyna, TXSG's BrightChannel Program Manager

With rapid advances in technology, business leaders are faced with an ever-growing array of IT problems, and ever-more-confusing choices across every aspect of their business technology. TXSG's channel partners support their clients with services ranging from voice and data, internet services, and copiers and scanners to finance and HR resources, business and technology consultants and more. There is a natural synergy between these services and managed IT, enabling an unprecedented level of customer service to their mutual clients.

TXSG targets organizations, healthcare practices and businesses with 20 to 500 employees.

"We deliver enterprise-level managed IT service solutions for small and medium-sized businesses," said Pablo Reyna, TXSG's BrightChannel Program Manager. "Our BrightStar Managed IT Services include our award-winning support desk, network services, server management, IT security and compliance, IT projects, backup and disaster recovery, virtual CIO consulting and so much more."

The launch of the BrightChannel Partner Program signals TXSG's shift from a mid-sized local, managed service provider to a growing, national Managed IT Services Provider whose goal is to fill the gap in a market that has been underserved by previous providers. TXSG fills that gap by delivering responsive, professional, 5-Star rated Texas-friendly, honest and caring IT support, instead of confusion and frustration.

Value Added Resellers and agents will benefit from TXSG's national reach, which now extends to clients across 32 U.S. states. This introduction of fully outsourced managed IT services will complement a channel partner's existing portfolio, giving them the ability to revolutionize and grow their business revenues. BrightChannel Partners will now be able to offer TXSG's industry-recognized, managed IT services to the clients and markets they serve and have the power to offer "best-in-class" technology solutions and services to their small- to mid-sized business customers.

"The team from Texas Systems Group works with our partners using our IT Discovery process to find out what the clients really need," says Reyna. "We learn everything we can about their environment, the current scenario, and any business issues impacted by their business technology. Throughout our entire engagement with channel partner clients, we ask a lot of great questions to help us understand their challenges and recommend the best combination of IT services and solutions, including ways to reduce IT risks and save money."

Reyna says the BrightChannel Partner Program is a win for clients and partners, as well as TXSG. In this fast-paced market, it's hard for the average business owner to stay current on the latest tech solutions and software products to run their businesses. But by collaborating with TXSG, business leaders get a knowledgeable partner with an experienced team that is up to date on all the latest solutions that will help their businesses grow.

About Texas Systems Group:
Recognizing a dire need for organizations to have responsive, professional-grade IT support, David Doran and Andrew Lam founded Texas Systems Group in 2002 with a vision of delivering Texas friendly, honest and caring IT support to both small and midsize businesses and healthcare organizations.

By focusing on risk-reducing IT solutions and passionately supporting its clients, Texas Systems Group has earned the trust of hundreds of organizations across Texas and throughout the United States.

Visit https://www.txsg.com/brightchannel to learn more about Texas Systems Group's BrightChannel Partner Program and how it empowers channel partners to deliver "Best in Class," industry-recognized managed IT services.

Texas Systems Group, 2204 Forbes Drive, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78754. Phone: 512.249-2000.

Media Contact:
Melanie Reyna
Marketing Manager
Office: 512.249-2000
Direct: 512.600-6218
Melanie.Reyna@txsg.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0228s2p-txsg-pablo-reyna-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Pablo Reyna, TXSG's BrightChannel Program Manager.

News Source: Texas Systems Group

Related link: https://www.txsg.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/texas-systems-group-launches-brightchannel-partner-program/
