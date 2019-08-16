Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Systems Group Named to List of 501 Top IT Managed Service Providers in the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Systems Group (TXSG) has earned a coveted slot on Channel Futures' list of the top 501 IT managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Channel Futures issued a statement about this year's list saying, 'The competition was fierce, but their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market helped these companies rise above the competition.'

Texas Systems Group - team

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Systems Group (TXSG) has earned a coveted slot on Channel Futures' list of the top 501 IT managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Channel Futures issued a statement about this year's list saying, "The competition was fierce, but their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market helped these companies rise above the competition."

The MSP market is worth about $200 billion dollars with thousands of companies competing for market share. "The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners."

This year, there were a record number of applicants. "There are hundreds of thousands of MSPs worldwide," says Texas Systems Group Marketing Manager Melanie Reyna. "It's rewarding to be recognized for our commitment, not only to our clients, but to our team. This recognition is only possible because we work with some of the most talented and caring people in the industry."

About Channel Futures:

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

About Texas Systems Group:

Recognizing a dire need for organizations to have responsive, professional-grade IT support, David Doran and Andrew Lam founded Texas Systems Group in 2002 with a vision of delivering Texas friendly, honest and caring IT support to both small and midsize businesses and healthcare organizations.

By effectively managing IT risks and passionately supporting its clients, Texas Systems Group has earned the trust of hundreds of organizations across Texas and throughout the United States.

For more information, visit https://www.txsg.com.

Texas Systems Group, 2204 Forbes Drive, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78754. Phone: 512.249-2000.

News Source: Texas Systems Group

Related link: https://www.txsg.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/texas-systems-group-named-to-list-of-501-top-it-managed-service-providers-in-the-world/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08pPES up against the clock to sell Philadelphia refinery in cash crunch
RE
06:00pCyberTexas Foundation will host 2019 San Antonio Cyber Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
SE
05:58pHealth Care Up as Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:57pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : August 12-16
PU
05:47pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Publishes Third Working Paper on Rule Amendments
PU
05:44pIndustrials Up on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:43pMaterials up Amid Hopes for Stimulus -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:34pNew York City Bus, Subway Riders Could Face Service Cuts in Fall
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
2Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
5BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group