Texas Systems Group Named to List of 501 Top IT Managed Service Providers in the World

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Systems Group (TXSG) has earned a coveted slot on Channel Futures' list of the top 501 IT managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Channel Futures issued a statement about this year's list saying, "The competition was fierce, but their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market helped these companies rise above the competition."



The MSP market is worth about $200 billion dollars with thousands of companies competing for market share. "The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners."



This year, there were a record number of applicants. "There are hundreds of thousands of MSPs worldwide," says Texas Systems Group Marketing Manager Melanie Reyna. "It's rewarding to be recognized for our commitment, not only to our clients, but to our team. This recognition is only possible because we work with some of the most talented and caring people in the industry."



