Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas hearing on oil production curbs stirs hornet's nest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

Texas energy regulators on Tuesday morning started to hear from dozens of energy executives on an initiative calling for the state to mandate an output cut to stem the sharpest oil price drop in decades.

Oil and gas companies are gushing red ink and cutting tens of thousands of workers as oil prices have crashed to about $22 a barrel from $61 in January. On Monday, Texas refiner Valero Energy Corp forecast a first-quarter loss of up to $2.1 billion on falling demand.

The proposal, submitted by executives from shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Parsley Energy Inc, has stirred up anger at the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, for considering cutbacks, and fury that livelihoods are disappearing.

The industry is heading for a historic collapse with Permian Basin production still growing and storage filling, Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield warned commissioners on Tuesday. He predicted $3 to $10 per barrel oil in the next several weeks. "This is probably going to be worse than '86," Sheffield said. "Demand is not going to come roaring back."

Companies are already cutting spending as much as 50% and U.S. shale output has started falling, said Lee Tillman, CEO of Marathon Oil Corp, who opposes state-mandated cuts. "I would argue that among global producers, the U.S. has acted first and has acted quite strongly," Tillman said. "The bottom line is we're already cutting and cutting deeply."

But Marilyn Craaybeek, who owns a small oil company, said small producers were failing, something she blamed on government inaction.

"This was my retirement and I will die poor," she wrote in a letter to the commission in favor of the production curbs.

The hearing is being held days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to reduce their output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June. Other non-OPEC countries and government reserve purchases could lift the total reduction to 19 million bpd, analysts said.

However, U.S. crude futures plunged nearly 6% on Tuesday to about $21 a barrel, below the average cost of production in all Texas oilfields. Traders have bet the historic OPEC deal was not large enough to counter oil demand destruction caused by coronavirus-related travel restrictions and business halts.

At least two votes on the three-member Texas Railroad Commission are needed to pass the proposal. Commissioner Ryan Sitton has pushed for evaluating statewide cuts, while Wayne Christian, the commission's current chairman, and Christi Craddick, the third commissioner, have been careful not to take a position.

Craddick voiced a common industry concern during the hearing that output curbs could cause operators to shift production to other states such as New Mexico and North Dakota. "What if other states don?t do this?" Craddick asked.

Some of the state's largest and most influential oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp, have opposed imposing limits.

The idea, however, has gained proponents elsewhere. A group of Oklahoma oil producers on Monday filed a request with their state also asking for a hearing to consider production curbs.

By Jennifer Hiller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pUK economy could shrink by the most in 300 years in 2020
RE
01:08pVIDEO : The Six Petrochemical Building Blocks for Medical Equipment
PU
01:06pOil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
01:05pSpice Homes Cures Real Estate Blues with Video Calls Built into Property Listings
SE
01:00pGlobal creditors agree debt relief for poor countries hit by pandemic
RE
12:58pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_
PU
12:58pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet_
PU
12:52pFAUCI : May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy 'overly optimistic' - AP
RE
12:51pPandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses likely' - IMF
RE
12:48pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Survey shows the value of shopping around for silage wrap as price varies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group