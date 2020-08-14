Texas power demand expected to hit record high during heat wave

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator forecast
electric demand would reach a record high on Friday as homes and
businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave
blanketing much of the western half of the country.
That caused power prices in Texas, California and Arizona to
jump to their highest in years as utilities turned on most
available generating facilities to keep up with soaring demand.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
operates the grid for much of the state, forecast demand would
peak at 75,309 megawatts (MW) on Friday. That would top the
current all-time high of 74,820 MW set on Aug. 12, 2019.
ERCOT expects that record even though commercial and
industrial demand is down as government lockdowns to stop the
spread of coronavirus have closed numerous offices and left
factories running at reduced capacity.
The California ISO, which operates the grid in that state,
urged consumers to conserve energy on Friday to help maintain
reliability of the system.
The ISO forecast demand would reach 46,389 MW on Friday,
which would top 2019's high but fall well short of the all-time
high of 50,270 MW in 2006.
Temperatures are expected to reach 115 degrees F in Phoenix,
100 in Houston and the upper 90s in Los Angeles and San Jose
over the next few days, according to AccuWeather.
Next-day power prices at the Ercot North hub
<EL-PK-ERTN-SNL> in Texas jumped to $336.50 per megawatt hour
(MWh) for Friday, their highest since hitting a record high of
$973.75 in September 2019.
Power prices at the Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL> hub in
Arizona and SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> in Southern California rose
to $217.50 and $218.50 per MWh, respectively, their highest
since August 2018.
Gas prices for Friday at the Waha <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> hub in
West Texas, meanwhile, jumped to their highest since December
2019.
