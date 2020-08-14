Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas power demand expected to hit record high during heat wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator forecast electric demand would reach a record high on Friday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave blanketing much of the western half of the country.

That caused power prices in Texas, California and Arizona to jump to their highest in years as utilities turned on most available generating facilities to keep up with soaring demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for much of the state, forecast demand would peak at 75,309 megawatts (MW) on Friday. That would top the current all-time high of 74,820 MW set on Aug. 12, 2019.

ERCOT expects that record even though commercial and industrial demand is down as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus have closed numerous offices and left factories running at reduced capacity.

The California ISO, which operates the grid in that state, urged consumers to conserve energy on Friday to help maintain reliability of the system.

The ISO forecast demand would reach 46,389 MW on Friday, which would top 2019's high but fall well short of the all-time high of 50,270 MW in 2006.

Temperatures are expected to reach 115 degrees F in Phoenix, 100 in Houston and the upper 90s in Los Angeles and San Jose over the next few days, according to AccuWeather.

Next-day power prices at the Ercot North hub <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL> in Texas jumped to $336.50 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Friday, their highest since hitting a record high of $973.75 in September 2019.

Power prices at the Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL> hub in Arizona and SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> in Southern California rose to $217.50 and $218.50 per MWh, respectively, their highest since August 2018.

Gas prices for Friday at the Waha <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> hub in West Texas, meanwhile, jumped to their highest since December 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pU.S. CDC Reports 1,169 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:54pTrump Administration picks McKesson for coronavirus vaccine distribution
RE
01:48pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : 2020 FAIR Act Inventory
PU
01:46pCan U.S. retail sector's 'V-shaped' rebound jump the fiscal cliff?
RE
01:44pREFILE-INSIGHT-STATE OF COLLAPSE : Can Lebanon's troubled leadership save the country?
RE
01:43p(14/08) Monetary Policy Statement August 2020
PU
01:43pGARRET GRAVES : Graves Announces Over $5 Million in Grants for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District
PU
01:42pColombia's economy contracted 15.7% in second quarter, gov't says
RE
01:40pOil prices inch lower on demand pessimism, growing supply
RE
01:36pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 15th week -Baker Hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
5Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group