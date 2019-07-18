Textmunication Holdings, Inc. : Provides Shareholder Update

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCM: TXHD) (“Company”), a cloud-based communication technology holding company, announced today an update to shareholders regarding the progress of its strategic growth plans and technology initiatives. The Company is looking to acquire cannabis wellness lifestyle companies and bring them into the holding company. Global Wellness Institute states the wellness market is a $4.2 trillion-dollar industry and the Company wants to position the holding company to participate in this market.

On June 25, 2019, a press release (PR) was issued detailing the Company’s intention to pursue this business segment by targeting assets and acquisitions geared towards products, branding and retail. The Company would like to clarify a couple of key points from this PR. The texting operation of Textmunication will remain inside the holding company and provide direct and instant communication to the health, fitness and wellness lifestyle markets.

The Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) platform is currently servicing these markets and due to the similarities in these segments, the Company feels the SAM platform can add greater value by remaining inside the holding company by offering the subsidiaries an effective mobile communication tool. The goal of the holding company is to continue to expand its texting mobile marketing reach in health and fitness, while pursuing a singular Wellness Lifestyle strategy.

The current Textmunication leadership and advisory teams will remain in place. As potential new companies are brought into the holding company, there could be leadership changes - or additional officers, advisors and Board members, but at the current time, there are no plans for changes. Textmunication will announce additional updates as material events are finalized.

