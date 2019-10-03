Log in
Textmunication Holdings, Inc. : to be Featured on MoneyTV

10/03/2019 | 09:13am EDT

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TXHD) (“Company”), a cloud-based communication technology holding company, announced the Company will be a featured company on MoneyTV, which is seen in over 180 million TV households in more than 75 countries. MoneyTV, with Don Baillargeon, has been on the air since 1996 with more than 1000 episodes aired since inception.

Textmunication will discuss company milestones and events pertaining to their announced transition into the cannabis wellness lifestyle sector. The first episode can be seen this Friday, October 5 at www.moneytv.net. All episodes are aired each Friday and will continue for several months. The Company feels this medium will improve corporate communication and transparency to both potential investors and current shareholders. Various executives from Textmunication will participate in the weekly updates to keep the investment community updated following news events, industry updates and financial disclosures, such as Quarterly and Annual filings.

Textmunication is also scheduled to present at the OTCMarkets Virtual Investor Conference on October 10th at 12:30pm ET. The conference is open to all - and information to register for the event will be forthcoming.

Text TXHD to short code 52236 to sign-up for news alerts and announcements via SMS.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, wellness lifestyle, beauty salons, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings’ current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
