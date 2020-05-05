Log in
Thai April headline CPI falls 2.99%, biggest drop in over 10 years

05/05/2020 | 01:24am EDT
A mother and her daughter shop for bananas at a market in Bangkok

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) fell 2.99% in April from a year earlier, the largest decline in more than 10 years and sharply below expectations, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The reading compared with a forecast decline of 1.20% in a Reuters poll, and with March's 0.54% decline. The drop was the largest since the depths of the global financial crisis in July 2009.

The central bank predicts the headline inflation rate will be minus 1.0% this year, compared with its target range of 1-3%.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.41%, compared with a forecast of 0.46%, and March's 0.54%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by)

