Imports in August are expected to have fallen 4.75% from a year earlier, after rising 1.67% in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $450 million in August, compared with a surplus of $110 million in July.

The commerce ministry predicts export growth of 3% for 2019.

