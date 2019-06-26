Thai Central Bank Leaves Policy Rate Unchanged -- Update

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



The Bank of Thailand left interest rates unchanged Wednesday as it lowered its economic growth forecast, citing a weak outlook for global demand.

The central bank's monetary-policy committee kept its one-day repurchase rate at 1.75%, as expected by 12 of 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. One economist predicted a quarter-percentage-point cut. The monetary-policy committee unanimously voted to keep the policy rate steady, according to the central bank's website.

In December, the Bank of Thailand raised the benchmark rate, the first change since a cut in April 2015, though it stood pat in March and May.

The central bank said it now expects the economy to grow by 3.3% this year, compared with an earlier projection of 3.8%, citing "softening momentum of external demand." For the next year, the central bank expects the economy will expand by 3.7%, down from 3.9% projected earlier. It expects exports of goods and services for the year to rise by 0.3%, down from 3.1% forecast earlier.

It trimmed its core inflation forecast for the year, penciling it in at 0.7% from 0.8% previously, while maintaining it at 0.9% for the next year. The central bank kept its headline inflation forecast at 1.0% for the year, while trimming its earlier projection by a tad for the next year.

"The committee would continue to monitor developments of economic growth, inflation, and financial stability, together with associated risks, especially impacts of trade tensions, in deliberating appropriate monetary policy in the period ahead," the statement said.

The central bank's decision comes amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which has been weighing on growth prospects of export-dependent economies like Thailand.

The Bank of Thailand said it would monitor policy implementation and spending plans from the new government as well as the progress on major infrastructure projects.

"Looking ahead, pressure is likely to mount on the central bank to loosen policy," Capital Economics said. It added that businesses have also started to worry about the recent strength of the Thai baht, which has appreciated by about 4% against the U.S. dollar over the past month. In comments which accompanied the statement, the central bank voiced its concerns about the strength of the currency.

But Nomura doesn't expect the Bank of Thailand to cut its policy rate this year, as the central bank "remains concerned about financial-stability risks and limited policy space."

