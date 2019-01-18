Log in
Thai December exports seen rising 0.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

01/18/2019 | 01:21am EST
Cargo ships are loaded with containers as they are docked at the port near Chao Phraya river in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in December likely grew 0.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after contracting 0.95 percent in the previous month.

In December, imports are expected to have risen 3.87 percent from a year earlier, after jumping 14.66 percent in November, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade deficit of $1.10 billion in December, compared with a deficit of $1.18 billion in November.

The commerce ministry predicts export growth of 8 percent for 2018 and 2019.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

