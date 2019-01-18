Thai December exports seen rising 0.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll

In December, imports are expected to have risen 3.87 percent from a year earlier, after jumping 14.66 percent in November, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade deficit of $1.10 billion in December, compared with a deficit of $1.18 billion in November.

The commerce ministry predicts export growth of 8 percent for 2018 and 2019.

