Thai December headline inflation rate seen easing to 0.84 percent - Reuters poll

The median forecast of 11 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.84 percent in December from a year earlier. In November, the index was up 0.94 percent.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast headline inflation of 1.1 percent this year, against its 1-4 percent target range.

It sees headline inflation at 1.0 percent in 2019.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.70 percent in December, after November's 0.69 percent, according to the poll.

Last week, the BOT raised its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, the first tightening since 2011.

It will next review monetary policy on Feb. 6, when most analysts expect no policy change.

