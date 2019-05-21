Log in
Thai Economy Grows at Slowest Pace in Over Four Years -- Update

05/21/2019 | 12:28am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Thailand's economy lost momentum in the first three months of 2019, growing at its slowest pace in more than four years as the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China hit exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.8% from a year earlier, decelerating from a revised 3.6% pace in the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government's economic-planning arm, said Tuesday.

Growth was slower than the median 3.0% forecast of 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was the slowest since the 2.4% growth rate in fourth-quarter 2014.

Domestic demand softened as private consumption rose 4.6%, compared with a revised 5.4% gain in the fourth quarter. Private consumption accounts for nearly half of the Thai economy.

Government spending rose 3.3%, slowing from 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public investment fell 0.1%, maintaining the pace of decline from the previous quarter.

Exports of goods and services weighed on growth, contracting 4.9% compared with a revised 0.7% gain in the previous quarter. The agriculture sector expanded 0.9%, compared with a revised 0.7% growth in the fourth quarter.

Private investment rose 4.4% after gaining 5.5% in the previous quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 1.0% versus economists' forecast of a 1.1% pace.

For 2019, the government body expects the economy to grow 3.3%-3.8%.

-- Noppanun Vijityuenyong contributed to this article.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

