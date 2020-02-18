Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai GDP growth seen much lower than forecast this year - central bank minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 11:24pm EST
Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's economy will grow at a much slower pace than previously forecast this year and much further below its potential, the central bank said in minutes of a meeting earlier this month when it cut interest rates to a record low.

Risks are increasing due to the coronavirus outbreak, delayed government spending, and an intensifying drought, according to the minutes of its Feb. 5 meeting, which were released on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted to cut the policy rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.00%, the third reduction in six months.

"The committee viewed that a more accommodative monetary policy stance would alleviate the negative impacts," the minutes said.

The MPC "would stand ready to use policy tools as appropriate," the minutes said.

Thailand is the second most vulnerable economy to the virus outbreak after Hong Kong, with its strong reliance on China trade and Chinese tourists, analysts at Nomura say, adding they expect the MPC to cut rates again in the second quarter.

In December, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) predicted growth of 2.8% for this year, but it recently said it might be less than 2%.

It will next review monetary policy and provide updated economic projections on March 25.

BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob previously said there was still policy room to help growth if necessary.

On Wednesday, Veerathai said it was too early to say whether the newly reduced policy rate was low enough for current conditions.

"That's because of the situation's dynamics, which need monitoring and assessing," he told reporters. "Importantly, all sides will have to help."

Thailand's trade-reliant economy grew just 2.4% last year, the weakest pace in five years, hurt by contracting exports amid global trade tensions, and sluggish investment.

Headline inflation in 2020 and 2021 was projected to be lower than the 1%-3% target range, the minutes said.

The committee remained concerned that the baht's value might not be consistent with economic fundamentals and would likely remain volatile despite its recent depreciation compared with trading partner currencies, they said.

The MPC said there was a need to closely monitor exchange rates and the effectiveness of the relaxation of rules to spur capital outflows.

The committee encouraged the BOT to consider implementing additional measures to stimulate investment and imports to reduce large current account surplus.

For the full minutes, click on https://www.bot.or.th/English/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/ReportMPC/Minutes/MPC_Minutes_12020_7pmifrqb.pdf

By Orathai Sriring
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.54% 3.3 End-of-day quote.-7.04%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -3.06% 1204 End-of-day quote.-15.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:40aChina threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit - letter
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:24aMalaysia's Kimanis crude exports to halve in April due to maintenance - sources
RE
12:16aBrexit brings record number of businesses to Netherlands in 2019
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group