Exports rose 3.5% in January from a year earlier, after falling 1.7% in December.

Imports dipped 0.1% year-on-year, having risen 1.8% in December.

January saw a trade surplus of $0.38 billion, compared with December's $1.9 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)