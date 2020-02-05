Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai January inflation quickens to 1.05%, above forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 11:17pm EST
A woman shops at a supermarket inside a department store in central Bangkok

Thailand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.05% in January from a year earlier, quickening from the previous month and beating expectations, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the CPI would rise 0.96% year-on-year in January after December's 0.87% increase.

The headline reading was the highest in eight months and returned to the Bank of Thailand's 1%-3% target range.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.47% in January, slightly lower than a forecast of 0.50%, and against 0.49% in December.

The commerce ministry forecast headline inflation of between 0.4% and 1.2% for 2020.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aChina to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports
RE
12:33aChina to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports
RE
12:21aStocks gain after China cuts trade tariffs, solid U.S. data
RE
12:17aEU investigates Qualcomm over radio-frequency chips
RE
12:17aITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Provides Design Services of New Materials with QuesTek
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aStocks gain after China cuts trade tariffs, solid U.S. data
RE
12:11aToyota lifts annual profit forecast on currency moves, third-quarter profit eases
RE
12:09aToyota lifts annual profit forecast on currency moves, Q3 profit eases
RE
12:05aMost Southeast Asian stock markets rise; Philippine up ahead of likely rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group