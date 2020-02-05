Thai January inflation quickens to 1.05%, above forecast

A Reuters poll had forecast the CPI would rise 0.96% year-on-year in January after December's 0.87% increase.

The headline reading was the highest in eight months and returned to the Bank of Thailand's 1%-3% target range.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.47% in January, slightly lower than a forecast of 0.50%, and against 0.49% in December.

The commerce ministry forecast headline inflation of between 0.4% and 1.2% for 2020.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)