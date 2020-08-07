Thai July consumer mood rises for 3nd month as virus restrictions ease

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence
increased for a third straight month in July due to relief
measures and easing coronavirus restrictions, but concerns about
unemployment and economic recovery weighed on spending, a
university survey showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai
Chamber of Commerce rose to 50.1 in July from 49.2 in June. But
it was still near an all-time low of 47.2 hit in April, when the
outbreak took a huge toll on tourism and domestic activity.
"Consumers felt the economy had bottomed out as the lockdown
was eased and peoples' lives got back to normal. But there was
no clear recovery yet," university president Thanavath
Phonvichai told a briefing.
"They were still very worried about the economy and job
losses because of the COVID-19 impact," he said, adding consumer
spending was likely to remain slow for the rest of the year.
The government needs to rush to stimulate the economy to
prevent job losses, which are expected at 1-2 million in the
fourth quarter, Thanavath said.
The university has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy will shrink by a record 9.4% this year, with the
economic loss of at least 2 trillion baht ($64.18 billion).
In a bid to mitigate the outbreak impact, the government has
introduced billions of dollars of stimulus measures, including a
1.9 trillion baht package.
Thailand has recorded no domestic virus transmission for
more than two months and reopened most businesses, but foreign
tourists are not yet allowed to return.
Thailand has shelved plans for a "travel bubble" agreement
with select countries as new daily coronavirus cases rise in
parts of Asia.
($1 = 31.16 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon
Writing by Orathai Sriring
Edting by)