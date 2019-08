The median forecast of eight economists was for the manufacturing production index to drop 3.05% in July from a year earlier, after decreasing 5.54% in June.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of Thailand's total exports, a key economic driver. Annual exports unexpectedly rose 4.28% in July, the first increase in five months.

