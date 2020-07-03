Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai June headline CPI falls 1.57% year-on-year, less than forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 01:55am EDT
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in June dropped at a slower pace of 1.57% from a year earlier, following the end of a government utilities subsidy to ease the impact of the coronavirus, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The decline was also less than a forecast fall of 2.80% in a Reuters poll, and May's 3.44% contraction.

The core CPI index, which strips out food and energy prices, dipped 0.05% from a year earlier, the first drop in more than a decade. That compared with a forecast of 0.0%, and May's 0.01% rise.

Headline inflation is likely to be negative every month in the second half due in part to last year's high comparative figures, ministry official Pimchanok Vonkorpon told a briefing.

"The main factor pressuring inflation in the second half is the tourist sector because there will not be many foreign tourists," she said.

A Thai tourism body on Tuesday said the country would see at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hits global travel.

Last year's 39.8 million foreign tourists spent the equivalent of 11% of Thailand's GDP. The central bank expects just 1 million tourists in the second half.

In the January-June period, the headline CPI fell 1.13% year-on-year while the core index rose 0.32%, the commerce ministry said.

It forecast the headline CPI to fall between 0.7% to 1.5% this year, Pimchanok said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aGM delivered 713,600 units in second quarter in China, down 5% year-on-year
RE
01:57aBrunei LNG offers cargo for August delivery into North Asia -sources
RE
01:57aMalaysia's central bank seen cutting key rate again as pandemic persists - Reuters poll
RE
01:55aThai June headline CPI falls 1.57% year-on-year, less than forecast
RE
01:53aGrowing list of Australian companies underpaying staff
RE
01:50aChina's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June - Caixin PMI
RE
01:36aDaimler to take 3% Farasis stake as part of battery cell pact
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:04aBANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2MODERNA, INC. : How Moderna executives are cashing in on COVID-19 vaccine stock speculation
3DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
4INTEL CORPORATION : Intel Capital to Invest in Reliance's Jio Platforms
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Intel to invest $255 million in Reliance's digital unit Jio Platforms
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group