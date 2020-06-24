Log in
Thai May exports fall 22.5% year-on-year, worse than forecast

06/24/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 6.4% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against April's surprise 2.12% increase.

However, gold shipments jumped 735% from a year earlier. Excluding gold, exports declined 27.8% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

