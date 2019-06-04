Thai May headline CPI rises 1.15% year-on-year, above forecast

May headline inflation stayed within the central bank's target range of 1% to 4% for a third consecutive month.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.54% in May, compared with a forecast of 0.60%, and April's 0.61%.

In January-May, headline inflation was 0.92% and core inflation came in at 0.60%.

The Thai central bank has forecast headline inflation of 1% for 2019. It will review that later this month.

The central bank has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75% since hiking it in December for the first time since 2011. It will next review monetary policy on June 26.

