The median forecast of six economists was for the manufacturing production index to rise 1.5 percent in November from a year earlier, after expanding 4.08 percent in October.

Industrial goods account for about 80 percent of Thailand's total exports, a key economic driver. Exports unexpectedly contracted 0.95 percent in November year-on-year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)