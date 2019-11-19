Thai October exports seen down 3.7% year on year - Reuters poll

Imports in October are expected to have contracted 6.6% from a year ago, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll, compared with a 4.24% drop in September.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $0.40 billion in October, compared with a surplus of $1.28 billion in September.

On Monday, the state planning agency predicted exports would contract 2% this year, rather than decline 1.2% it had projected earlier.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)