Thai October exports seen down 3.7% year on year - Reuters poll

11/19/2019 | 10:03pm EST
A view of the Port of Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand's customs-cleared exports in October likely declined 3.7% from last year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, after dropping 1.39% in the prior month.

Imports in October are expected to have contracted 6.6% from a year ago, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll, compared with a 4.24% drop in September.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $0.40 billion in October, compared with a surplus of $1.28 billion in September.

On Monday, the state planning agency predicted exports would contract 2% this year, rather than decline 1.2% it had projected earlier.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

